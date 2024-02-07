TEDPIX drops by 0.06 percent on Tuesday’s end

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the benchmark index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 1,103 points (equivalent to 0.06 percent) to 2,097,255 on Tuesday’s trading session.



Tehran Stock Exchange is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, and the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



The deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) emphasized the importance of having a variety of financing methods available within the country, highlighting that the stock market is currently offering such options.



“To reduce the speculative and profit-seeking activities of dealers in the country, financing tools should be diversified,” Mohammad Shirijian stated on Sunday.



“The capital market is an institution that directs capital to production in an efficient manner. Now, to accelerate the process of resource transfer and high productivity, the financing should be directed to the enterprises,” he clarified.



Shirijian emphasized the necessity for the government and parliament to prioritize the stock market, declaring: “If the government and parliament pay more attention to the capital market, we will see the withdrawal of resources from non-productive markets and the reduction of the bubble in other parallel markets (such as currency, coins, gold, housing, and cars).”

MENAFN07022024000045015839ID1107821029