Youdao To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results On February 29

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO ), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024, before the open of the U.S. markets.
The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 29, 2024 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 29, 2024). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States (toll free):
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China (toll free):
|
400-120-1203
|
Hong Kong (toll free):
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-3018-4992
|
Conference ID:
|
1578305
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 7, 2024:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code:
|
1578305
About Youdao, Inc.
Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO ) is an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES ; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.
For more information, please visit: .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Jeffrey Wang
Youdao, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-8255-8163 ext. 89980
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE Youdao, Inc.
MENAFN07022024003732001241ID1107821027
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.