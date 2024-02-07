Stock&Buy Evolves Into Qoblex In Q1 Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OSLO, NORWAY, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stock&Buy, an inventory management software company, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its journey as it transforms into Qoblex in Q1 of 2024. This rebranding marks a strategic evolution, reflecting the company's growth into a comprehensive e-commerce operations management software.

This rebranding is not the result of an acquisition; Stock&Buy remains an independent company. Becoming Qoblex is solely driven by the commitment to evolving with ever-changing business needs.

The decision to rebrand goes beyond a mere name change; it signifies a strategic evolution to align with an expanded suite of services. While inventory management remains at the core, Qoblex now encompasses procurement, sale order management, forecasting, business intelligence, and a B2B e-commerce platform. The company is doubling its commitment by increasing investment in these services–marking its holistic transformation to reflect the broader scope of offerings.

“Recognizing the importance of being present on various e-commerce platforms and integrating seamlessly with accounting software, Qoblex plans to double its investment in connecting with multiple online channels and marketplaces. This initiative aims to simplify the management of multiple sales channels for businesses,” said Tahar, CEO and Co-founder of Qoblex.

The name Qoblex is derived from the Norwegian word "Koble," meaning connect. It symbolizes the company's mission to seamlessly stitch and connect backend systems through a simple yet comprehensive software suite.

As the company embarks on this journey, customer experience remains the top priority. The transition will be seamless, and in the coming weeks, stakeholders will observe the gradual shift from Stock&Buy to Qoblex in communications, the website, and software interfaces. Familiar features and functionalities of Stock&Buy will persist, now enhanced by Qoblex's expanded capabilities in operations management, and existing login credentials, data, and configurations will remain unaffected.

Since 2016, Stock&Buy has been the trusted online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), offering tailored solutions to simplify the operational challenges of growing businesses. Specifically designed for B2B wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce ventures, our software empowers users to streamline operations from production to fulfillment, allowing them to concentrate on business growth. For further information, please visit .

