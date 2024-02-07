Toys And Games Market To Reach US$ 170.9 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 4.54% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Toys and Games Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Toys and Games Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, the global toys and games market size reached US$ 113.5 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 170.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.54%during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Toys and Games Industry:

.Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements have played a pivotal role. The integration of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) in toys and games has revolutionized the user experience, offering a more interactive and immersive play. This innovation has particularly appealed to the tech-savvy younger generation, leading to a significant increase in demand for electronic games and educational toys that incorporate these technologies. The development of smart toys, which can interact with children through voice recognition and responsive actions, has also been a game-changer. These high-tech toys are not only entertaining but also educational, contributing to the cognitive and social development of children.

.Increase in Disposable Income:

Globally, an increase in disposable income has notably impacted the toys and games industry. As families have more discretionary spending, there's a marked inclination towards spending on leisure and entertainment, which includes toys and games for children. This phenomenon is particularly evident in emerging economies where a growing middle class is emerging, accompanied by a rise in consumer spending power. Parents are more inclined to invest in quality, educational, and branded toys, driving demand in various segments of the market. The willingness to spend on premium and specialty toys has also witnessed a rise, fueling growth in this sector.

.Influence of Media and Entertainment Industry:

The influence of the media and entertainment industry cannot be understated in shaping the toys and games market. Popular culture, movies, television shows, and characters have a profound impact on children's preferences for toys. Merchandise based on blockbuster movies, popular TV characters, and comic book heroes see significant demand spikes following the release of related media content. Collaborations between toy manufacturers and entertainment franchises have led to the creation of themed toys and games that resonate with young audiences. This symbiotic relationship ensures a steady demand for related toys, aligning with the latest trends in entertainment.

Top Toys and Games Manufacturers Worldwide:

.Hasbro

.Mattel

.Ravensburger

.Tomy

.The Lego Group

.Funtastic

.JAKKS Pacific

.Lansay

.LeapFrog Enterprises

.MGA Entertainment

.Playmates Toys

.ToyQuest Vivid Imaginations

Global Toys and Games Market Trends:

Online retail platforms have simplified the purchase of toys and games, offering a vast selection and convenience. There is a heightened focus on educational toys that promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) learning, appealing to parents who prioritize educational value. Growing consumer awareness about environmental issues has led to a demand for eco-friendly and sustainable toys, and changing family structures and lower birth rates in certain regions are influencing market dynamics.

Additionally, the increasing demand for customized and personalized toys that cater to individual preferences. Enhanced awareness regarding health and safety standards in toy manufacturing has led to more stringent regulations and consumer preference for safe, non-toxic toys. Social media platforms and influencers significantly impact children's toy preferences, often dictating market trends.

Toys and Games Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

.Plush Toys

.Infant/Pre-school Toys

.Activity Toys

.Dolls

.Games And Puzzles

.Ride-ons

.Others

Dolls dominate the market due to their timeless appeal and the continuous innovation in design and interactivity.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Specialty Stores

.Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

.Departmental Stores

.Online

.General Stores

Specialty stores hold the largest share in the market due to their targeted product offerings and expertise in specific toy categories.

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia-Pacific's dominance in the toys and games market is attributed to its large consumer base, rising disposable incomes, and strong manufacturing capabilities.

