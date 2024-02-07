Cmtrading Launches PAMM+

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Fred Razak, Chief Trading Strategist at CMTrading, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 2024 launches with good news for those fund managers licenced in South Africa looking to easily invest on behalf of clients in forex or global markets who want to maximise their benefits. CMTrading has announced the launch of its PAMM+ platform, an intuitive and easy way to invest with experienced trader support.A PAMM trading account, short for“Percentage Allocation Management Module”, enables fund managers seeking exposure to forex trading or other financial markets to allocate their funds to be managed by skilled traders or money managers who make investment decisions on their behalf.“Essentially, the trader, whose sole job is to provide wealth for their clients, will put together a mixed investment basket in which fund managers can choose to invest. The trader will put their time and resources into managing the account, and the fund managers are then paid out according to their percentage of the benefits accrued,” explains Fred Razak , Chief Trading Strategist at CMTrading.Invest across global markets without experience“On CMTrading PAMM+, fund managers can invest across multiple global markets on one simple platform, and they can gain quite a lot of transparency from the platform itself while doing so,” says Razak.“Over the years, we have had clients reach out to us who don't have the background to trade the financial market. We are a brokerage that is licensed to facilitate investors and traders to trade the financial markets but, we do not act in an advisory role. As a result we have enabled this feature on the platform to facilitate fund managers who are licensed as advisors to trade/invest on behalf of clients,” says Razak, explaining that the scenario is a win-win.“Participating in the financial markets successfully takes a huge amount of time, research, and resources, and many of our clients don't have the time required to invest successfully in each global market. However, The money managers are experienced with managing funds for clients and seeing that this is there job to create wealth for clients it enables for our clients to see returns without the task of trading/investing on their own” says Razak.“In this symbiotic relationship, fund managers draw in more clients with thriving portfolios, creating a win-win scenario. Clients, in turn, reap the rewards by having a strategic avenue for investment that yields superior returns compared to idle funds in traditional banking," concludes Razak.Those interested in finding out more should head to: /pamm/#/Follow CMTrading on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube , TikTok and Telegram.Follow Fred Razak's Daily PodcastCMTrading is the brand name of Global Capital Markets Trading Ltd (A Seychelles company, company no. 104785)

