Cong Prepares To Corner MP CM On Dhar Fire Tragedy In Assembly Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Feb 7 (IANS) The Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly that is set to begin on Wednesday, is likely to witness stormy scenes over the firecracker factory tragedy in Dhar.

The Opposition Congress is all set to corner the Mohan Yadav-led BJP Government over the tragic blaze in a firecracker factory in Dhar that killed nearly a dozen people and left around 200 badly injured on Tuesday.

The Opposition, led by state Congress President Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition (LoP) is all set to raise questions about administrative negligence leading to the tragedy.

The Congress has raised various questions on the delay in the process of identification of the number of people working in the firecracker factory.

A victim of the blaze admitted at Hamidia Hospital said she was inside the factory when the first blast occurred.“There were around 150-200 people in one of the halls inside the factory and we all ran to save our lives. There are at least four-five halls in the factory where people work,” the victim said.

Police arrested the two owners of the factory on Tuesday evening when they were planning to escape.

The Harda District administration had sealed that firecracker factory in September 2022 following protests by the villagers.

However, later the Agrawal brothers who own the factory got a stay against the sealing order from the District Commissioner's office.

The factory is spread on an area of two acres in Bairagarh Village in Harda District and least 300 people work there.

As per information, around 40 families of people working in the factory, were living on the campus.

--IANS

pd/rad