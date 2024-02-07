‘Atmospheric River’ storm hits Southern California, kills over 3 individuals

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Southern California continued to be inundated by a dangerous "atmospheric river" storm that has resulted in nearly a foot (30 centimeters) of rainfall in and around the Los Angeles region since Sunday, according to officials. The ongoing heavy precipitation has led to street and highway flooding and has triggered over 300 mudslides, as reported by local authorities.



Although the worst of the storm has passed, meteorologists anticipate an additional 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters) of rain in the area through Wednesday. This forecast raises concerns about further damage and destruction for millions of residents who remain under flash flood watches and warnings.



“As the storm continues, there are many water-soaked hillsides that have the potential to slide,” Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley informed journalists. “We would like to reiterate to use extreme caution if you live or travel in these areas.”



Officials have reported at least three fatalities resulting from trees collapsing onto houses, underscoring the severity of the situation as southern California grapples with a state of emergency. The region has been plagued by a series of challenges, including widespread power outages affecting nearly 150,000 homes.



Restoration efforts are underway as crews work tirelessly to reinstate electricity services to affected areas. The tumultuous weather conditions, characterized by heavy winds reaching speeds between 40 to 60 miles per hour (64 to 96 kilometers per hour), have contributed to the downfall of power lines and trees, exacerbating the blackout and strewn debris across the landscape.

MENAFN07022024000045015839ID1107820996