European share exchanges end Tuesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European stock exchanges closed on a positive note, experiencing gains across major indices.



The STOXX Europe 600, representing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 countries in Europe, witnessed a notable increase of 3.07 points, or 0.63 percent, concluding the trading session at 486.76.



Among the European indices, the UK's FTSE 100 emerged as the top performer for the day, surging by 68 points, equivalent to a 0.9 percent rise, and settling at 7,681.



Meanwhile, Germany's DAX 30 exhibited robust growth, advancing by 129 points, or 0.76 percent, to reach 17,033 by the close of trading. France's CAC 40 also experienced positive momentum, adding 49 points, or 0.65 percent, to nearly reach 7,639 points.



Italy's FTSE MIB saw an uptick of nearly 164 points, representing a 0.53 percent increase, to conclude the trading session at 31,116 points. Spain's IBEX 35 closed the second trading day of the week on a positive note, gaining 61 points, or 0.62 percent, to reach a closing value of 10,003.



The overall positive performance of European stock exchanges underscores investor confidence and optimism in the region's economic outlook and corporate landscape.



Despite ongoing global uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, European markets demonstrated resilience and strength, reflecting favorable market sentiment and investment activity across various sectors.



As investors continue to monitor evolving market dynamics and economic indicators, European stock exchanges remain a focal point for opportunities and developments in the global financial landscape.

