Meta to implement labeling system for AI generated images on platforms

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Meta, a renowned global technology company based in the United States, made a significant announcement regarding its decision to implement a labeling system for artificial intelligence (AI) generated images across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.



By introducing a labeling mechanism, Meta aims to enhance transparency and accountability surrounding the use of AI technology within its digital ecosystems, thereby empowering users to make informed decisions about the content they encounter and engage with.



"We’re working with industry partners on common technical standards for identifying AI content, including video and audio," the company stated in a declaration.



In the coming months, Meta announced its intention to implement a labeling system for images uploaded by users across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, along with Threads.



The company disclosed that it possesses the capability to detect industry standard indicators that signal the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in generating images. Leveraging this technology, Meta plans to introduce clear and discernible labels for images identified as AI-generated, thereby enhancing transparency and clarity regarding the nature of content shared on its platforms.



"As the difference between human and synthetic content gets blurred, people want to know where the boundary lies. People are often coming across AI-generated content for the first time and our users have told us they appreciate transparency around this new technology," the declaration noted.

MENAFN07022024000045015839ID1107820994