Household debt in US surges to USD17.5T in 2023 4Q

(MENAFN) According to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, household debt in the United States surged to USD17.5 trillion during the fourth quarter of 2023.



The report, which provides insights into the financial landscape of American households, indicated a significant increase of USD212 billion in total household debt from October to December compared to the preceding quarter. This notable uptick reflects the evolving financial behaviors and borrowing patterns among individuals and families across the nation.



The data revealed that mortgage balances experienced a substantial rise of USD112 billion, reaching a total of USD12.25 trillion on a quarterly basis. This surge in mortgage debt underscores the continued momentum in the housing market and the growing demand for real estate properties amid evolving economic conditions and demographic trends.



In addition to mortgage balances, credit card debt also saw a notable increase, climbing by USD50 billion to reach a total of USD1.13 trillion. This upward trajectory in credit card balances suggests a heightened propensity among consumers to utilize revolving credit for various purchases and expenses, potentially influenced by factors such as consumer confidence, economic stability, and spending habits.



Furthermore, auto loan balances registered an uptick of USD12 billion during the fourth quarter, reaching a total of USD1.61 trillion. This rise in auto loan debt reflects ongoing consumer demand for vehicles and the accessibility of financing options in the automotive market, contributing to the expansion of overall household debt levels.



"Delinquency transition rates increased for all debt types except for student loans," the Fed stated in a declaration.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, there was an additional USD394 billion in newly originated mortgage debt, as reported by the Federal Reserve.

MENAFN07022024000045015839ID1107820992