Turkish shares end Tuesday’s session with all-time high gains

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index concluded the trading day on a record-setting note, reaching an unprecedented closing level of 8,869.14 points, reflecting a notable increase of 1.05 percent compared to the previous day's close. The BIST 100 index, which commenced the day at 8,711.84 points, experienced a significant upswing, surging by 92.44 points from Monday's closing figure.



Throughout the trading session, the index exhibited a range of fluctuations, with its lowest point touching 8,751.16 and its peak soaring to 8,890.52 points, marking a historic high in its trajectory. As the day concluded, 75 indices demonstrated gains, while 24 experienced declines, underscoring the overall positive sentiment prevailing in the market.



Market activity remained robust, with the total transaction volume reaching an impressive 125 billion Turkish liras (USD4.11 billion). The aggregate value of the index stood at 7.54 trillion liras (USD247.44 billion), indicative of substantial trading and investment activities.



In the currency markets, the USD/TRY exchange rate was recorded at 30.5560 as of 18:40 (1540GMT), while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 32.8570, and the GBP/TRY traded at 38.4370. Additionally, the price of one ounce of gold was quoted at USD2,051.80, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD78.40, contributing to the overall economic landscape of the day's trading activities.

