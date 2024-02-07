Istanbul welcomes commencement of major tourism event

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Istanbul welcomed the commencement of one of the world's largest tourism fairs, marking the 27th edition of the East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition. The event drew in thousands of professionals, customers, and companies from the tourism sector, creating a vibrant atmosphere of networking and collaboration.



With over 300 buyers in attendance, particularly hailing from the Balkans, the Middle East, and Central Asia, the four-day affair promises extensive opportunities for engagement and business development. Notably, a diverse array of companies from countries such as Germany, Bulgaria, Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Japan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Venezuela graced the exhibition with their presence, highlighting the event's international significance.



The inaugural day of the exhibition set the tone for discussions on various facets of tourism, with a particular focus on medical tourism. Attendees were treated to insights and revelations from a report shedding light on anticipated trends in 2024, offering valuable perspectives for industry stakeholders.



The East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition was meticulously organized by the Turkey Hoteliers Federation and the Turkish Tourism Investors Association, underscoring a collaborative effort within the Turkish tourism sector. The event received generous sponsorship from key entities including the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Turkish Trade Ministry, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and Turkish Airlines, reaffirming the government and industry's commitment to fostering growth and innovation in Turkey's tourism landscape.

MENAFN07022024000045015839ID1107820990