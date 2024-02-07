Goldman Sachs analysts underline sales growth as key to continued outperformance of tech giants

(MENAFN) According to equity analysts at Goldman Sachs, sustaining strong growth in sales will be crucial for the continued outperformance and expansion of the group of seven leading technology companies, collectively dubbed the "Great Seven." This select group comprises Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla, all of which witnessed remarkable gains in 2023. Individual stocks within this cohort surged between 50 and 240 percent during the year, collectively contributing to over 60 percent of the total return on the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.



Goldman Sachs strategists underscored the ongoing dominance of these companies, noting that they have continued to outpace broader market performance in the current year, boasting returns of 7.9 percent compared to a mere 2.6 percent for the remaining 493 shares in the index. The analysts highlighted the consensus forecast, widely supported by industry estimates, which anticipates a robust average annual sales growth rate of 12 percent for the "Great Seven" until 2026. In contrast, the remaining companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index are projected to achieve a significantly lower growth rate of three percent over the same period.



The outperformance of these technology behemoths, particularly in the context of a rising bond yield environment over the past two years, has been attributed primarily to their resilient balance sheets and robust profit margins. According to Goldman Sachs analysts, these factors have provided a solid foundation for sustained growth and resilience amidst market volatility and evolving economic conditions. The emphasis on sales growth as a key determinant of future performance underscores the importance of continuous innovation, market penetration, and strategic positioning for these industry leaders in maintaining their competitive edge and driving shareholder value in the years ahead.

