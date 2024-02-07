Endotracheal Tube Market Size & Share To Surpass $3.1 Bn By 2030 | Vantage Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Endotracheal Tube Market

Endotracheal Tube Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Opportunities Analysis by 2030.

- Vantage Market ResearchWASHINGTON, D.C , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Vantage Market Research The Global Endotracheal Tube Market is expected to reach a value of USD 2.1 Billion in 2022. The Endotracheal Tube Market is projected to showcase a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030 and is estimated to be valued at USD 3.1 Billion by 2030. The endotracheal tube market, encompassing the production and distribution of these crucial medical devices, plays a vital role in ensuring unobstructed airways for patients undergoing surgery, critical care, or experiencing respiratory distress. These thin, flexible tubes, inserted through the mouth or nose and into the trachea (windpipe), enable mechanical ventilation, anesthesia administration, and airway protection during various medical interventions. As the demand for efficient and advanced respiratory management solutions rises, the endotracheal tube market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a confluence of factors.Download Sample Reports Here @Market Dynamics:The endotracheal tube market is driven by several factors, such as the growing geriatric population, the increasing incidence of respiratory disorders, the technological advancements in endotracheal tube design and material, and the favorable reimbursement policies for endotracheal intubation. The aging population is more susceptible to developing respiratory problems, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, and emphysema, which require mechanical ventilation and oxygen therapy. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population aged 65 years and above is expected to increase from 9% in 2019 to 16% in 2050, reaching nearly 1.5 billion people. The rising burden of respiratory diseases is another major factor that boosts the demand for endotracheal tubes. According to the WHO, more than 380 million people suffer from COPD, which is the third leading cause of death globally, and more than 339 million people have asthma, which is the most common chronic disease among children. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented surge in the need for ventilators and endotracheal tubes, as many patients with severe COVID-19 develop acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which impairs their lung function and oxygen exchange. The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of infection prevention and control in endotracheal intubation, as the procedure poses a high risk of transmitting the virus to the health care workers and other patients. This has led to the development and adoption of novel endotracheal tubes that have features such as antimicrobial coating, subglottic suctioning, cuff pressure monitoring, and integrated cameras, which can reduce the incidence of ventilator -associated pneumonia (VAP), improve patient safety and comfort, and enhance the visualization and accuracy of the intubation process.Top Companies in Global Endotracheal Tube Market:▪ Teleflex Corporation (U.S.)▪ Medtronic (Ireland)▪ Medline Industries (U.S.)▪ Venner Medical (Switzerland)▪ Sonoma Pharmaceutical (U.S.)▪ Hospiteknik Healthcare (India)▪ Armstrong Medical (Ireland)▪ Airway Innovations (U.S.)▪ ConvaTec Inc (U.K.)To Get a Customised List of Companies Please Click Here @Global Endotracheal Tube Market SegmentationBy Product Types▪ Regular Endotracheal Tube▪ Reinforced Endotracheal Tube▪ Preformed Endotracheal Tube▪ Double Lumen Endotracheal TubeBy Route Types▪ Orotracheal▪ NasotrachealBy Applications▪ Emergency Treatment▪ Therapy▪ Other ApplicationsBy End Uses▪ Hospitals▪ Clinics▪ Ambulatory Surgical Centers▪ Other End UsesRecent Developments:▪ In October 2023, Medtronic received FDA approval for its EveTM Endotracheal Tube with Cuff Pressure Control System, which automatically adjusts cuff pressure to reduce the risk of complications.▪ In September 2023, Teleflex launched its LumenVoxTM Endotracheal Tube System, which features an integrated microphone for real-time patient voice transmission.▪ In August 2023, Teleflex also received FDA clearance for its Arrow® EZ-IOTM Intraosseous Vascular Access System, which can be used to deliver medication and fluids in patients with difficult intravenous access, often used in conjunction with endotracheal tubes.Buy this Premium Research Report at a Special Price Against the List Price @Top Trends:The increasing demand for disposable endotracheal tubes, which offer advantages such as lower risk of cross-contamination, reduced cost of sterilization, and easy availability. Disposable endotracheal tubes are expected to account for the largest share of the market by 2028.The growing popularity of video laryngoscopy , which is a technique that uses a video camera attached to a laryngoscope to visualize the vocal cords and facilitate endotracheal intubation. Video laryngoscopy improves the success rate and reduces the difficulty and duration of intubation, especially in patients with difficult airways.The emergence of smart endotracheal tubes, which are equipped with sensors and wireless communication devices to monitor the pressure, temperature, humidity, and oxygen concentration of the airway. Smart endotracheal tubes can also alert the clinicians of any changes or abnormalities in the airway and provide feedback and guidance for optimal ventilation.Top Report Findings:▪ The global endotracheal tube market is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.▪ The emergency treatment application segment is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, driven by the rising incidence of respiratory emergencies and trauma cases.▪ North America is the leading regional market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.▪ The increasing demand for cuffed endotracheal tubes due to their superior sealing capabilities is expected to drive segment growth.▪ The rising adoption of single-use endotracheal tubes for infection control purposes is anticipated to boost market growth.Get Access to Endotracheal Tube Industry Real-Time Data @Challenges:The shortage of ventilators and endotracheal tubes in some regions, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where the health care resources and infrastructure are inadequate to meet the demand for mechanical ventilation and oxygen therapy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has overwhelmed the health care systems and exposed the gaps in the supply chain and the distribution of critical medical devices.The lack of skilled and trained personnel who can perform endotracheal intubation safely and effectively, as it is a complex and invasive procedure that requires a high level of expertise and experience, and can cause serious complications, such as bleeding, infection, trauma, or death, if done incorrectly or inappropriately.The high cost of endotracheal tubes and related devices, such as video laryngoscopes, smart endotracheal tubes, and endotracheal tube holders, which may limit their affordability and accessibility, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries, where the health care expenditure and insurance coverage are low.Read Full Research Report with TOC @Opportunities:The untapped potential of emerging markets, such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, which have a large population base, a high burden of respiratory diseases, and a growing healthcare expenditure. These factors create a huge demand for endotracheal tubes and related services in these regions.The increasing research and development activities and investments in the field of endotracheal tube technology, which aim to improve the performance, functionality, and biocompatibility of endotracheal tubes. For example, a novel endotracheal tube with a built-in cuff pressure sensor and a wireless transmitter was developed by researchers at the University of California, San Diego.The rising collaborations and partnerships among the key players in the endotracheal tube market, which enable them to expand their product portfolio, market presence, and customer base. For instance, in 2020, Medtronic plc, a leading medical device company, acquired Digital Surgery, a pioneer in surgical artificial intelligence, data and analytics, and digital education and training, to enhance its capabilities in robotic-assisted surgery, including endotracheal intubation.Key Questions Answered in the Report:➔ What is the current market size and projected growth rate of the Endotracheal Tube Market?➔ How are technological advancements influencing the design and functionality of endotracheal tubes?➔ What are the key challenges faced by healthcare professionals during endotracheal tube insertion, and how can they be addressed?➔ Which regions are expected to witness the highest demand for endotracheal tubes?➔ What strategies are major market players adopting to maintain a competitive edge?➔ How is the market responding to the growing trend of remote patient monitoring and telemedicine?➔ What are the potential risks associated with using endotracheal tubes, and how can they be mitigated?➔ How is the market likely to evolve in the face of increasing competition and technological advancements?Browse Market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Endotracheal Tube Market Forecast Report@Key Questions Answered in the Report:Regional Analysis:The North American region is the largest market for endotracheal tubes, driven by factors such as the high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, the well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the willingness of patients to adopt advanced technologies. The North American region is the largest market for endotracheal tubes, driven by factors such as the high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, the well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the willingness of patients to adopt advanced technologies. The United States holds the dominant position within the region, followed by Canada. However, other regions like Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to rising disposable incomes, increasing healthcare awareness, and government initiatives to improve healthcare access. Since VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.

