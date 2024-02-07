US, European stocks see mixed movement amid earnings reports, central bank comments

(MENAFN) In the US stock market, slight gains were recorded as investors closely monitored corporate earnings reports and statements from Federal Reserve officials. Notably, the Nasdaq index, predominantly composed of technology company stocks, saw an uptick propelled by the gains of major companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up by 12.78 points, or approximately 0.03 percent, reaching 38,392.90 points, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index edged higher by 7.35 points, or 0.15 percent, closing at 4,950.16 points. The Nasdaq Composite also saw a modest increase of 40.52 points, or 0.26 percent, settling at 15,638.19 points.



Meanwhile, European stocks experienced upward momentum, buoyed by positive earnings results from oil giant BP and indications of potential stimulus measures to support the struggling Chinese financial markets. The European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.5 percent rise, following a 1.3 percent surge in Asian stocks fueled by efforts by a Chinese government fund to stabilize the market.



Shares of BP listed on the London Stock Exchange soared by 5.3 percent after the company announced fourth-quarter profits of three billion dollars and accelerated its share buyback program. This positive performance also lifted the oil and gas sector, which saw a 1.7 percent increase, leading sectoral gains across Europe.



However, not all European stocks experienced gains. UBS shares faced a decline of 2.7 percent after the Swiss bank disclosed the completion of the initial phase of merging with its struggling competitor, Credit Suisse, following fourth-quarter results. Additionally, the German DAX index was impacted by a 1.9 percent drop in Infineon shares after the chip manufacturer revised down its revenue expectations.



The mixed movement in both US and European markets reflects the complex interplay of various factors, including corporate earnings, central bank policy outlooks, and geopolitical developments. As investors continue to navigate these dynamics, market sentiment remains subject to fluctuations influenced by both domestic and global economic indicators.



