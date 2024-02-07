US stocks see notable gains on Tuesday’s session open

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the major stock exchanges in the United States kicked off the day with notable gains. At 9:39 AM EDT (1439GMT), the Dow Jones surged by 128 points, marking a 0.33 percent increase, and settled at 38,508.



Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a rise of nine points, or 0.19 percent, reaching 4,952, while the Nasdaq climbed by 28 points, or 0.18 percent, to 15,626.



Investor sentiment, as gauged by the VIX volatility index, experienced a decline of 1.6 percent to 13.45, reflecting reduced apprehension in the market.



Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield exhibited a slight decrease of 0.5 percent, settling at 4.146 percent.



In the currency markets, the dollar index remained relatively stable, holding firm at 104.46, while the euro saw a marginal decline of 0.1 percent against the greenback, trading at USD1.0731.



The performance of precious metals presented a mixed picture. Gold prices edged up by 0.23 percent, reaching USD2,030 per ounce, whereas silver experienced a slight decrease of 0.1 percent to USD22.34 per ounce.



Commodity markets witnessed positive movements in oil prices. Global benchmark Brent crude surged by 0.9 percent, reaching USD78.67 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude saw a 1 percent increase, reaching USD73.49 a barrel.

