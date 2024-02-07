Gold prices stabilize amid dollar strength, Fed rate cut speculation

(MENAFN) Gold prices found stability near their recent two-week lows, influenced by a strengthening dollar and rising Treasury bond yields, coupled with subdued expectations among traders regarding aggressive interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Spot gold transactions held steady at USD2,025.24 per ounce after experiencing their lowest levels since January 25 in the preceding session. Concurrently, US gold futures dipped by 0.1 percent to USD2,041.30 per ounce.



The uptick in Treasury bond yields and a strengthening dollar exerted pressure on gold prices, as the dollar index remained near its highest level in three months. This dynamic rendered gold relatively more expensive for holders of alternative currencies. Furthermore, the benchmark ten-year Treasury bond yields maintained levels above four percent, further dampening investor sentiment towards the precious metal.



In the backdrop of economic data revealing a rebound in the US services sector in January, accompanied by an uptick in new orders and employment, Federal Reserve officials signaled a cautious stance towards monetary policy adjustments. Two Fed officials emphasized that the recent robust economic growth and employment figures do not warrant immediate concern, suggesting a measured approach towards potential interest rate cuts. Their sentiments echoed those of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who advocated for a prudent evaluation of interest rate adjustments.



Meanwhile, in the realm of other precious metals, silver experienced a marginal decline in spot transactions, edging down by 0.1 percent to USD22.33 per ounce. Conversely, palladium registered a modest increase of 0.4 percent to USD952.44, while platinum saw a slight uptick of 0.2 percent to USD898.53 per ounce.



The intricate interplay between macroeconomic factors, Federal Reserve policy deliberations, and currency movements continues to shape investor sentiment in the precious metals market. Against the backdrop of evolving economic indicators and central bank rhetoric, market participants remain vigilant for signals regarding the future trajectory of gold prices and the broader implications for the global financial landscape.

