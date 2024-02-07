Commodity markets see reversal in gains amid delayed expectations for US Fed

(MENAFN) Commodity markets experienced a reversal in gains from the previous week, as expectations for the first interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in 2024 were delayed. Additionally, news of a potential cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas influenced market dynamics.



During a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) conference, the Federal Reserve opted to maintain its policy rate at a 23-year high of 5.25-5.50 percent, aligning with market expectations. In a recent statement, the Fed indicated that economic activity is steadily expanding, acknowledging a slowdown in employment gains since early last year while emphasizing their overall strength.



Following these policy decisions, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell asserted that further evidence is required to establish confidence in a sustained decline in inflation. Powell suggested that the policy rate has likely peaked and that initiating rate cuts later in the year would be appropriate if the US economy performs as anticipated. Powell, however, expressed skepticism about achieving the required confidence for a rate cut by March.



The potential delay in the Federal Reserve's initiation of policy rate cuts has influenced commodity prices, according to analysts. Meanwhile, macroeconomic data in the US presents mixed signals, with nonfarm payrolls exceeding expectations by increasing by 353,000 in January. The unemployment rate, remaining unchanged at 3.7 percent, was below forecasts. Average hourly earnings, closely monitored by the Fed, witnessed a higher-than-expected increase of 0.6 percent to USD34.55, marking the most substantial rise since March 2022.

