Record Number Of NGO Observers Monitoring Presidential Election In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A record number
of NGO observers are monitoring today's extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to the information about 7,000 observers from 83 NGOs
are participating in the election process.
Compared to the last presidential election in Azerbaijan, the
number of nationwide NGO observers has increased almost 4 times.
Several NGOs are uniting in coalitions to monitor the election.
These include the "My Voice" Election Observation Coalition,
"Civil Society Observation Coalition", and "Coalition of Election
Observation and Analysis Group". A total of nine NGOs united in
these three coalitions joined the process with the participation of
about 1,700 observers.
The Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, the International Eurasian
Press Foundation, the Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and
Armed Forces, the Organization of Student Youth of Azerbaijan, the
Public Association of Disabled Persons, Veterans and Families of
Martyrs of the Karabakh War, the Union of Volunteer Organizations
of Azerbaijan and dozens of other NGOs are observing the election
throughout the country.
From 08:00 (GMT+4), polling stations will be open for voters,
and close at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's
Information Center will share preliminary updates on the voting
process and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.
Candidates for the presidency in the upcoming election include
incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party),
independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev
(National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad
Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole
Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).
The voter roll boasts 6,478,623 people who will cast their votes
across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.
A total of 90,372 observers are registered to monitor the
election, with 790 of them representing 72 international
organizations from 89 countries.
For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the
upcoming election will span across the entire country, including
the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the
liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been
established.
For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations
have been established in the embassies and consulates of 37
countries. This allows over 23,000 expatriates to participate in
the voting process from various corners of the globe.
A robust media presence of 190 international entities is
dedicated to observing the election, with 216 of their
representatives officially registered as international
observers.
