QatarEnergy signs 20-year agreement with Petronet for LNG supplies to India

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, QatarEnergy announced the signing of a significant 20-year agreement with India's Petronet for the supply of 7.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India. The Qatari company revealed that, commencing May 2028, its extensive LNG fleet will transport the contracted LNG volumes to Indian terminals, marking a pivotal development in the energy landscape between the two nations.



The state-owned QatarEnergy further emphasized that the signing ceremony, held in Goa, India, was attended by Qatar's Energy Minister and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, along with India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri. This agreement underscores the strategic cooperation between Qatar and India in the energy sector and signifies a significant step towards ensuring reliable and sustainable energy supply for India's growing economy.



The long-term nature of the agreement reflects the mutual commitment of both parties to fostering enduring partnerships and meeting the evolving energy needs of India, thereby contributing to the broader energy security objectives of the region. As Qatar continues to assert its position as a leading global supplier of LNG, collaborations such as this further solidify its pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of the international energy market.



In his comments celebrating the agreement, Al-Kaabi expressed his satisfaction with the deal, saying: “This agreement is another key milestone in the long-standing energy partnership between Qatar and India and comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the first LNG shipment to India.”



“We believe that this new agreement, with our valued customers Petronet LNG and its esteemed shareholder companies, will further strengthen the relationship with India and support its vision to increase the contribution of natural gas in its energy mix,” he further mentioned.



In his statement, India's Puri mentioned on social media platform X: “India is transitioning into a gas-based economy by increasing the share of gas in the energy mix from 6 percent to 15 percent by 2030.”

