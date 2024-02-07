               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva And Family Members Vote In Khankendi (VIDEO)


2/7/2024 3:27:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members cast their votes at the polling station No. 14 of constituency No. 122 of the city of Khankendi, Trend reports.

Will be updated

