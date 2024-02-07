Retail sales in EU, Eurozone decline in December

(MENAFN) Official figures released on Tuesday revealed a decline in the retail sales volume in both the euro area and the EU in December compared to the previous year. In the euro area, retail trade volume experienced a 0.8 percent decrease year-on-year, while in the EU, the decline stood at 0.7 percent.



Breaking down the data provided by Eurostat, it was observed that within the euro area, the volume of retail trade witnessed a notable drop of 6.2 percent for automotive fuels and 1 percent for food, drinks, and tobacco products. However, there was a slight increase of 0.1 percent for non-food products. Similarly, on the EU side, retail trade volume decreased by 6.3 percent for automotive fuels and 0.7 percent for food, drinks, and tobacco items, while it recorded a modest rise of 0.4 percent for non-food products.



The data also highlighted significant variations across different countries within the euro area and the EU. Slovenia experienced the largest decline in retail trade volume at -15 percent, followed by Estonia (-4.2 percent) and Slovakia (-3.8 percent). Conversely, notable increases were observed in Croatia (8.9 percent), Greek Cyprus (3.8 percent), and Spain (3.4 percent).



Furthermore, on a monthly basis, the volume of retail trade saw a decline of 1.1 percent in the euro area and 1 percent in the EU. These figures indicate the ongoing challenges faced by the retail sector in the face of various economic and market factors, underscoring the need for continued monitoring and assessment of consumer trends and spending patterns.

