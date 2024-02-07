Oil rates see slight uptick on Tuesday amid escalating tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) Oil rates saw a slight uptick in early trade on Tuesday as market participants awaited further indications regarding supply dynamics amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.



The international benchmark crude, Brent, was trading at USD78.19 per barrel at 10:28 AM regional time (0728 GMT), representing a 0.26 percent increase from the previous trading session's closing price of USD77.99 a barrel on Monday.



Similarly, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), stood at USD72.97 per barrel at the same time, reflecting a 0.26 percent rise from Monday's closing figure of USD72.78 per barrel.



The escalation of the Middle East conflict has sparked concerns about potential disruptions to supply routes, which have bolstered the increase in oil prices. Specifically, the United States has initiated "self-defense strikes" against explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) in areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthi group.



The Houthis have retaliated against Israeli-operated cargo ships in the Red Sea, targeting vessels transporting goods to and from Israel in response to ongoing Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip since October 7.



Moreover, the United States commenced airstrikes on Friday targeting the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.



These actions followed a suicide drone attack last month that resulted in the deaths of three American troops in Jordan. In light of these developments, investors are closely monitoring US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the Middle East.



Blinken's visit, which began with Saudi Arabia on Monday, is part of diplomatic efforts to facilitate a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.



His itinerary includes stops in Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the occupied West Bank, extending until February 8. The outcome of these diplomatic engagements and the evolving situation in the region could have significant implications for geopolitical tensions and oil market dynamics in the coming days.

