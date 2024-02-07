German factory orders surge to 3-year high in December

(MENAFN) Official data released on Tuesday revealed that Germany's factory orders experienced their most substantial increase in over three years in December, primarily driven by a notable surge in aircraft orders.



According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), new orders in German manufacturing soared by 8.9 percent from the previous month, marking the largest hike since June 2020.



This surge in factory orders defied market expectations, which had anticipated a 0.1 percent month-on-month decline, following a steady reading in November 2023. The exceptional number of aircraft orders contributed significantly to this growth, with new orders in other vehicle construction (including aircraft, ships, and trains) more than doubling, surging by 110.9 percent from the preceding month.



On an annual basis, new factory orders in December experienced a calendar-adjusted increase of 2.7 percent. However, despite this positive momentum at the end of the year, Germany's factory orders for the entirety of 2023 recorded a 5.9 percent year-on-year decline.



These figures underscore the dynamic nature of Germany's manufacturing sector and its susceptibility to various external and internal factors. While the surge in factory orders in December is promising, the annual decline highlights the challenges and fluctuations within the sector that warrant further monitoring and analysis.

