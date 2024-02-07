Oil industry executives criticize Biden administration's halt on LNG export terminal approvals

(MENAFN) The decision by US President Joe Biden to halt approvals for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals has drawn sharp criticism from senior figures within the oil industry. Shell's CEO, Wael Sawan, cautioned that this move could erode confidence in an industry that has become integral to the global energy system. As the largest exporter of LNG after Qatar Energy Company, Shell is heavily invested in the future demand for gas, anticipating sustained growth despite declining consumption of other fossil fuels.



In a recent interview, Sawan expressed his view that while the US administration's announcement may not immediately impact LNG supplies in the short or medium term, it could sow doubts about long-term stability. This sentiment is compounded by ongoing disputes, such as Shell's conflict with US-based LNG venture Global over a multi-billion dollar supply contract. The disagreement led Shell, along with British company BP, to initiate arbitration proceedings against Venture Global, which denies the allegations.



Sawan further remarked that Biden's decision, coupled with Venture Global's alleged breach of contract, raises concerns about the reliability and security of LNG shipments from the United States. The uncertainty surrounding these developments casts a shadow over the industry's future trajectory and investment prospects.



Echoing similar sentiments, Exxon Mobil's chief financial officer, Cathy Michaels, criticized the freeze on LNG terminal approvals, warning of potential repercussions on global efforts to transition away from coal. Michaels emphasized that restricting US natural gas exports could impede the substitution of coal with cleaner energy sources worldwide, a setback for environmental initiatives.



ExxonMobil, in particular, is forging ahead with its plans to construct a $10 billion LNG terminal in Texas, slated for operation by 2025. Having secured necessary permits, the company remains committed to its investment despite the regulatory challenges posed by the Biden administration's policy shift. The criticism from industry leaders underscores the broader implications of regulatory decisions on energy markets and underscores the complexities of balancing economic interests with environmental concerns.

