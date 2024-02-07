Turkey’s main stock increases 0.39 percent on Tuesday’s session open

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey’s main stock index began trading at 8,810.69 points, marking a 0.39 percent increase or 33.99 points higher than the previous day's close.



The Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index had concluded Monday's session on a positive note, reaching a new record high of 8,776.70 points, reflecting a significant surge of 1.28 percent. The daily trading volume amounted to 106 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD3.46 billion.



As of 9:50 AM regional time (0650 GMT), the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira stood at 30.5690, while the euro/lira exchange rate was recorded at 32.8975. Additionally, one British pound was equivalent to 38.3674 Turkish liras.



In the global commodities market, Brent crude oil was trading around USD78.09 per barrel, indicating stability in oil prices. Meanwhile, the price of gold per ounce was reported at USD2,042.55, reflecting the current valuation of the precious metal.



These indicators suggest ongoing fluctuations and developments in Türkiye's financial markets, influenced by both domestic and international economic factors.

