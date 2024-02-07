Fitch Ratings maintains Saudi Arabia’s rating at ‘A+’ with stable outlook

(MENAFN) On Monday, Fitch Ratings announced that it has maintained Saudi Arabia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'A+' with a stable outlook.



According to the rating agency, Saudi Arabia's rating is supported by its robust fiscal and external balance sheets.



Nonetheless, Fitch highlighted certain concerns, including the nation's reliance on oil revenues, its relatively low World Bank governance indicators, and its susceptibility to geopolitical disruptions, which are regarded as areas of vulnerability for the country.



"Nonetheless, governance is improving with social and economic reforms and efforts to bolster effectiveness across government institutions," it stated in a declaration.



Fitch reported that Saudi Arabia's foreign reserves, excluding gold, decreased to USD437 billion in 2023, primarily attributed to reduced oil revenue and increased imports.



The agency anticipates a further decline in reserves to an average of USD420 billion over the period of 2024-2025. This projection is based on the expectation of a narrower current account surplus, assuming a decrease in oil revenue during this time frame.



"Oil dependence remains a rating weakness. Oil revenue will account for around 60 percent of total budget revenue in 2024-2025 and oil GDP 30 percent of total nominal GDP," the declaration added.



Fitch highlighted that Saudi Arabia's fiscal break-even oil price for its budget has increased in recent years. The agency anticipates that it will remain above USD90 per barrel in 2024 before declining to USD85 per barrel in 2025.

