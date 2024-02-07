Golf Ball Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2023-28

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Golf Ball Market Report by Product (2-piece, 3-piece, 4-piece), Application (Leisure, Professional), and Region 2023-2028 “, The global golf ball market size reached US$ 1.17 Billion in

2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.4 Billion by

2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.20% during

2023-2028.



A golf ball is a specialized sporting equipment essential for the game of golf. It is designed to meet stringent performance standards and serves as a crucial component in ensuring the accuracy and distance of a golfer's shot. Typically composed of a core, cover, and dimple pattern, golf balls are engineered to optimize aerodynamics and provide consistent trajectory. At present, with diverse types catering to various player skill levels, golf balls play an indispensable role in shaping the overall gameplay experience.

Golf Ball Market Trends and Drivers:

The global golf ball market is undergoing significant transformations driven by the increasing participation in golf as a recreational sport across different demographics. As accessibility to golf courses widens and the sport gains prominence as a leisure activity, demand for golf balls has witnessed a parallel upsurge. Furthermore, technological advancements have propelled innovation in golf ball design and manufacturing. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance the aerodynamic qualities of golf balls, resulting in improved flight stability and distance coverage. Moreover, with heightened environmental consciousness, there's a growing preference for eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. This trend has led to the development of golf balls with reduced environmental impact, catering to environmentally conscious consumers and golf courses alike. On account of these factors the market is expected to witness positive growth in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



2-piece

3-piece 4-piece

Breakup by Application:



Leisure Professional

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Acushnet Company (FILA)

Bridgestone Golf Inc.

Dixon Golf

Dunlop Srixon Sports Asia Sdn Bhd

Honma Golf Co. Ltd.

Mizuno Corporation

OnCore Golf Technology Inc.

Snell Golf

TaylorMade Golf Company

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

Toppoint Marketing Co. Ltd. Volvik USA

