Wheat Germ Oil Market 2023: Global Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Wheat Germ Oil Market Report by Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C), End User (Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, Feed Industry, and Others), and Region 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the wheat germ oil market trends . The global market size reached US$ 590 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 842 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Wheat Germ Oil Industry:

Increasing Health and Nutrition Awareness:

One of the primary factors driving the market for wheat germ oil is the increasing awareness of health and nutrition among consumers. Wheat germ oil is a rich source of Vitamin E, which is known for its antioxidant properties, as well as other essential nutrients such as fatty acids and minerals. This makes it a sought-after ingredient in the health and wellness sector. Its use in dietary supplements and organic skincare products is particularly notable. As consumers become more health-conscious, they are actively seeking products that can enhance their well-being, both internally and externally. This trend is not only driven by the aging population seeking anti-aging solutions but also by younger demographics looking for natural and holistic health products. The growing preference for natural ingredients over synthetic ones in health supplements and skincare products further amplifies the demand for wheat germ oil.

Rising Food Industry Applications:

Another significant factor propelling the wheat germ oil market is its expanding application in the food industry. Wheat germ oil enhances the flavor and nutritional value of various food products. It is increasingly being used as a cooking oil and a flavor enhancer in different cuisines due to its mild, nutty flavor. Moreover, its high nutritional profile, including Omega-3 fatty acids, makes it a preferred ingredient in functional foods and nutraceuticals. The trend towards clean label products, where consumers demand food with natural and recognizable ingredients, also contributes to the rising demand for wheat germ oil. Food manufacturers are incorporating wheat germ oil into their products not only for its health benefits but also as a differentiator in a crowded market.

Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry Growth:

The cosmetic and personal care industry's growth is a crucial driver for the wheat germ oil market. Wheat germ oil's moisturizing and skin-nourishing properties make it a valuable ingredient in skincare and haircare products. It is known for its ability to improve skin elasticity, reduce scarring, and combat skin aging, making it a popular choice in anti-aging skin formulations. The oil's natural vitamin E content also acts as a preservative in cosmetic products, extending their shelf life naturally. The ongoing trend towards organic and natural personal care products is boosting the use of wheat germ oil in this sector. As consumers become more aware of the impact of synthetic chemicals on their skin and the environment, they are turning towards products with natural ingredients like wheat germ oil.

Leading Companies Operating in the Wheat Germ Oil Industry:



Agroselprom Ltd

ConnOils LLC

Hebei Jiafeng Plant Oils Co., Ltd.

INLIFE Pharma Private Limited

NeoLife International

Now Foods Viobin (PHM Brands LLC)

Wheat Germ Oil Market Report Segmentation:

By Nature:



Organic Conventional

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the nature. This includes organic and conventional.

By Distribution Channel:



B2B

B2C

Store-based Retail Online Retailing

B2C sector holds the largest market share as it involves the direct sale of oil to individual consumers through various retail channels.

By End User:



Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

Feed Industry Others

Cosmetic sector dominates the market as it utilizes this oil in skincare and beauty products as it is rich in vitamin E content and offers antioxidant properties.

By Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market due to the increasing awareness about health and wellness among the masses.

Wheat Germ Oil Market Trends:

As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a rising demand for natural and nutritionally rich products like wheat germ oil. It is known for its high content of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it a sought-after choice for those looking to enhance their overall well-being. Besides, wheat germ oil is often used as a key ingredient in dietary supplements. Its nutritional profile, including vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, and phytosterols, makes it a popular choice for supplement manufacturers aiming to promote heart health, skin health, and overall vitality. Moreover, the cosmetic and skincare industry has witnessed a surge in the use of wheat germ oil as an ingredient in various products. It is valued for its moisturizing and antioxidant properties, making it a preferred choice for creams, lotions, and haircare products. Consumers are increasingly looking for natural and organic options in their beauty regimen, driving the demand for wheat germ oil-infused products.

