Liquid Packaging Cartons Market 2024: Global Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Report by Carton Type (Brick Liquid Cartons, Shaped Liquid Cartons, Gable Top Cartons), Packaging Type (Flexible Liquid Packaging, Rigid Liquid Packaging), Shelf Life (Long Shelf Life Cartons, Short Shelf Life Cartons), End User (Liquid Dairy Products, Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks, Liquid Foods, Alcoholic Beverages), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the liquid packaging cartons market report . The global market size reached US$ 12.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Liquid Packaging Cartons Industry:

Environmental Concerns:

The liquid packaging cartons market is significantly driven by growing environmental concerns and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. As consumers and corporations become more aware of the environmental impact of packaging, there's a notable shift towards eco-friendly materials. Liquid packaging cartons, often made from renewable resources like paperboard, offer a sustainable alternative to plastic and metal containers. They are largely recyclable and have a lower carbon footprint in production and disposal. This shift is not just driven by consumer preference but also by governmental regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste, further bolstering the market for liquid packaging cartons. Their biodegradable nature and lesser environmental impact make them an appealing choice for companies aiming to enhance their sustainability credentials.

Convenience and Innovation in Packaging:

Another key factor propelling the growth of the liquid packaging cartons market is the convenience and innovation in packaging designs. These cartons are lightweight, durable, and easy to handle, making them ideal for transportation and storage. The ability to incorporate various opening and closure techniques, such as screw caps and spouts, adds to their consumer appeal, especially in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) like milk, juice, and other beverages. Manufacturers are continuously innovating in terms of design, size, and functionality, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences. This innovation extends to improved barrier properties that enhance shelf life and protect the contents from external factors. As packaging plays a crucial role in product differentiation and branding, these innovative carton designs are instrumental in driving market growth.

Expanding Beverage Industry:

The expansion of the beverage industry is a major driving force behind the growth of the Liquid Packaging Cartons Market. The increasing consumption of dairy products, soft drinks, fruit juices, and alcoholic beverages directly correlates with the demand for effective packaging solutions. Liquid packaging cartons are widely used in these sectors due to their cost-effectiveness, light weight, and protection against contamination. Moreover, the growth in retail and e-commerce sectors has facilitated easier access to a wide range of beverages, further augmenting the demand for liquid packaging cartons. The availability of these cartons in various sizes and formats makes them suitable for different market segments, from individual servings to bulk packaging. This compatibility with diverse consumer needs, coupled with the global expansion of the beverage industry, continues to fuel the market for liquid packaging cartons.

Leading Companies Operating in the Liquid Packaging Cartons Industry:



Adam Pack S.A.

Billerud AB

Elopak

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd.

IPI s.r.l. (Coesia S.p.A.)

Mondi plc

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. (Reynolds Group Holdings)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Tetra Laval Group Uflex Limited

Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Report Segmentation:

By Carton Type:



Brick Liquid Cartons

Shaped Liquid Cartons Gable Top Cartons

Brick liquid cartons dominate the market as they are designed in a rectangular prism shape, which allows for optimal space utilization.

By Packaging Type:



Flexible Liquid Packaging Rigid Liquid Packaging

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the packaging type. This includes flexible and rigid liquid packaging.

By Shelf Life:



Long Shelf Life Cartons Short Shelf Life Cartons

Long shelf life accounted for the largest market share as they are constructed with layers of materials, such as paperboard, plastic, and aluminum, which work together to prevent the ingress of air and light.

By End User:



Liquid Dairy Products

Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks

Liquid Foods Alcoholic Beverages

Liquid dairy products represented the largest market segment as they are perishable and require proper packaging to maintain freshness and prevent contamination.

By Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Europe leads the market due to the imposition of stringent regulations and standards by regional governments concerning packaging materials.

Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Trends:

There is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly liquid packaging solutions. Liquid packaging cartons made from renewable materials and those that are recyclable or biodegradable are gaining popularity as consumers and companies prioritize environmental considerations. Besides, liquid packaging cartons are being used as an alternative to plastic containers, especially for beverages and dairy products. This trend is driven by the need to reduce plastic waste and lower the carbon footprint of packaging. Moreover, manufacturers are offering customizable liquid packaging cartons to help brands differentiate their products and enhance branding. Unique shapes, designs, and printing options are becoming more common.

