Iberia Boosts Brazil Operations By 41%, Targets Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Iberia is zooming in on Brazil, planning to increase flights by 41%. Marina Colunga leads a key strategy meeting in São Paulo.



The team, from Brazil, Latin America, and Spain, aims to craft future market plans. They want more flights to Rio and São Paulo, all heading to Madrid.



This move seeks to boost Iberia's visibility and strengthen local trade ties.



"Brazil is our 2024 focus," says Marina during a PANROTAS Portal interview. The approach goes beyond adding flights.



However, it includes supporting travel agents and improving customer value. Iberia will bring newer aircraft and enhance Madrid's connectivity.







Marina highlights Iberia's 77-year Brazilian presence, showing deep commitment.



Starting April 1, São Paulo to Madrid flights will hit ten weekly, using the A350. Marina notes that 70% of these sales are Brazilian.



By June, Rio to Madrid flights will increase to six weekly. Sales are evenly split between Brazil and Europe, underscoring Rio's tourist appeal.



In addition, the airline plans to expand its Brazilian operations significantly. Rubén López Pérez mentions the strategy of increasing weekly flights across Latin America.



Soon, Iberia will offer 328 weekly flights to Spain, indicating robust growth.



The expansion includes 16 weekly Brazilian flights by June. Iberia also maintains strong services in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.



Argentina will see three more weekly flights by year's end.

Iberia's Expansion Strategy in Latin America

All flights from Latin America land in Madrid, Iberia 's main hub. This year, Iberia will boost its seats offered by 360,000 from March to October.



"We aim to strengthen our Barajas hub," Marina explains. This includes reviving popular routes like Tel Aviv.



Iberia stands out for its connectivity, punctuality, and the Hola, Madrid! program. The airline is committed to sustainability, aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2050.



In 2024, Iberia plans to grow its travel agency partnerships in Brazil. The focus on high-end leisure travel highlights the importance of travel, especially after the pandemic.

