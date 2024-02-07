Cuba Aims To Welcome Over Three Million Tourists In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Cuba aims to welcome over three million tourists. Juan Carlos García, the Tourism Minister, shared this ambition on TV.



He said that despite big challenges, the goal is to exceed three million visitors. In 2023, Cuba saw 2.4 million tourists, hitting 70% of its target.



Cuba faces unique obstacles, including a decades-long US embargo. Despite these hurdles, its tourism secto is on an upward trend.



García noted that US restrictions severely impact Cuba. For example, American cruise ships cannot dock in Cub , costing the island about 800,000 visitors each year.



Yet, Cuba's tourism keeps growing. The country now connects by air with 32 nations, thanks to 50 airlines running 579 flights weekly.



Canada is the top visitor source, with Cubans abroad and Russians following.



García is focusing on Latin American markets to boost visitors. Efforts include enhancing air connections with countries like Colombia and Mexico.







Maria del Pilar Macías, from the Tourism Ministry, discussed linking tourism with local industries. This partnership aims to reduce imports by sourcing locally, especially in agriculture.



This approach ensures high-quality standards and sustainability. For instance, Cuba is working to eliminate single-use plastics in tourism.



The island is gearing up for the 42nd International Tourism Fair in May, spotlighting Latin America.



With around 81,000 hotel rooms managed by international and joint ventures, tourism is vital for Cuba. It's the main economic driver and the top source of foreign currency.



This push for more tourists in 2024 shows Cuba's commitment to overcoming challenges and leveraging tourism for economic growth.

MENAFN07022024007421016031ID1107820906