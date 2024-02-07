Spain’S €900 Million Boost For Green Hydrogen

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that Spain will spend 900 million euros to support 10 green hydrogen ventures.



These efforts will spread across Spain. They aim to make and export hydrogen. They will also build an industrial network.



This will lead to more jobs and growth, Sánchez said at the GENERA 2024 Fair in Madrid.



Sánchez talked about making electrolyzers and renewable hydrogen. He mentioned their role in cleaner manufacturing and transport. This could lead to more exports.



The renewable sector has already created many jobs in Spain. It employs about 130,000 people now. This could reach over 500,000 by 2030.



Sánchez urged using this chance to increase renewable electricity to over 80% by 2030. This would cut reliance on fossil fuels. It would also reduce pollution deaths.







In 2023, renewables generated most of Spain's electricity. At times, they met all electricity needs.



These steps have halved CO2 emissions from power generation in five years. They have saved emissions equal to those from 20 million cars per year.



GENERA 2024 has 500 exhibitors, with 90 from China.



Spain and China have agreed to work together more on renewable energy and green hydrogen.



This will involve companies, universities, and research centers from both countries. They will share staff and organize seminars, Spain's science ministry said.



This investment matters because it will create jobs and help fight climate change. It shows Spain's commitment to clean energy and innovation.

MENAFN07022024007421016031ID1107820905