US main shares end Monday’s session lower

(MENAFN) On Monday, major stock exchanges in the US concluded the trading session with losses across the board.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 274 points, or 0.71 percent, closing at 38,380, following a 1.5 percent gain the previous week.



The S&P 500 also experienced a loss, dropping by 15 points, or 0.32 percent, to finish the day at 4,942, despite a 1.4 percent increase in the preceding week.



The Nasdaq Composite Index fell by 31 points, or 0.2 percent, to conclude at 15,597, after recording a weekly gain of 1.7 percent.



Notably, all three exchanges had posted their fourth consecutive weekly gains last week.



The VIX volatility index, known as the fear index, decreased by 1 percent to 13.71, while the 10-year US Treasury yield rose by 3.4 percent to 4.169 percent.



Meanwhile, the dollar index climbed by 0.5 percent to 104.44, while the euro weakened by 0.4 percent to USD1.0741 against the greenback.



In the commodities market, precious metals saw declines, with gold edging down by 0.75 percent to USD2,024 per ounce and silver dropping by 1.5 percent to USD22.34.



On the other hand, oil prices exhibited gains, as the global benchmark Brent crude increased by 0.9 percent to USD78.04 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 0.8 percent to USD72.84 a barrel.

