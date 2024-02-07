Business activity growth in US hikes to 7-month high

(MENAFN) According to a report by S&P Global released on Monday, business activity growth in the United States experienced a notable acceleration in January, reaching its peak level in seven months.



"The US services economy signaled a stronger start to the year as business activity expanded at the fastest pace since June 2023," the report noted.



"Contributing to the upturn was a quicker rise in new orders. Improved demand conditions were reported in the domestic market, but new export orders also increased, rising at the steepest rate since August 2023," it further mentioned.



In January, the S&P Global US Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 52.5, marking an increase from 51.4 in December.



However, it's worth noting that this figure is slightly lower than the previously released flash estimate of 52.9.



"The key driver of faster growth was the financial services sector, where looser financial conditions tied to expectations of lower interest rates spurred greater activity in January," Chris Williamson, who serves as the chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, made this statement.



"Business optimism about growth prospects in the service sector has likewise jumped higher, encouraging further payroll growth, albeit the latter limited by labor shortages," he continued.

