(MENAFN) Eli Lilly & Co., the American pharmaceutical giant, revealed a significant uptick in profits during the fourth quarter of the previous year, marking a 13 percent annual growth. This surge in profitability was primarily attributed to the robust sales performance of their flagship drug, Mongaro, coupled with the advantageous impact of price increases across their product portfolio. The company's financial performance surpassed the expectations of industry analysts, with both profits and revenues exceeding initial forecasts.



During the last quarter, Eli Lilly & Co. reported a net profit of USD2.19 billion, translating to USD2.42 per share. This figure represented a notable increase from the USD1.94 billion, or USD2.14 per share, recorded during the corresponding period of the previous year. Adjusted earnings, which exclude special items, were reported at USD2.49 per share for the final quarter of the year, significantly surpassing the USD2.09 per share reported during the same period in the prior year. Notably, analysts' projections for adjusted net earnings fell short of the actual performance, with the company outpacing the forecast by a considerable margin.



Simultaneously, Eli Lilly & Co. experienced a remarkable 28 percent annual increase in revenues during the last quarter, amounting to USD9.35 billion, compared to USD7.30 billion recorded in the same period of the previous year. Analysts' estimates for quarterly revenues were also surpassed, with the company reporting revenues higher than the anticipated USD8.93 billion.



The stellar financial results reported by Eli Lilly & Co. underscore the company's resilience and success amidst a dynamic market landscape. The robust performance of Mongaro, combined with strategic pricing initiatives, has evidently propelled the company's profitability to new heights, exceeding both internal and external expectations. This strong financial performance positions Eli Lilly & Co. as a formidable player within the pharmaceutical industry, poised for continued growth and innovation in the foreseeable future.

