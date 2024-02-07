Snap decides to reduce global workforce by 10 percent, 500 workers

(MENAFN) On Monday, the US-based multinational technology company Snap announced its decision to reduce its global workforce by 10 percent, which equates to approximately 500 employees.



"In order to best position our business to execute on our highest priorities, and to ensure we have the capacity to invest incrementally to support our growth over time, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our team," the company stated in a submission to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.



"As a result, we currently estimate that we will incur pre-tax charges in the range of USD55 million to USD75 million, primarily consisting of severance and related costs, and other charges, of which USD45 million to USD55 million are expected to be future cash expenditures. The majority of these costs are expected to be incurred during the first quarter of 2024," it further mentioned.



Since 2022, the company has undergone several rounds of layoffs. In November, it implemented its latest round, which affected approximately 20 employees holding product management titles.



Back in August 2022, the developer of the instant messaging app Snapchat announced its intention to reduce its workforce by 20 percent, impacting over 1,000 positions.



Across the US technology sector, numerous companies have been reducing their workforce since the last quarter of the previous year due to challenges such as decreased income and declining advertising revenue.



Companies such as Uber, Reddit, Disney, 3M, Amazon, Yahoo, Affirm, Zoom, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, PayPal, and Google's parent company, Alphabet, have collectively laid off thousands of workers since the final quarter of 2023.

