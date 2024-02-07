(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management February 7, 2024 at 10.00 a.m.



New Appointment at Panostaja Oyj: Heikki Tukiainen becomes Development Director of Panostaja Oyj

Heikki Tukiainen (b. 1974), M.Sc. (Tech.), has been appointed as Panostaja Oyj's new Development Director and member of the Management Team. He will assume the duties of Development Director in May at the latest.

Tukiainen is currently the CEO and entrepreneur of DevePro Oy, which provides IT services. Previously, he has worked as R&D and Technology Director and Business Director in Accountor's various software businesses. Prior to Accountor, Tukiainen worked in business development positions at Nokia and as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Panostaja announced on October 18, 2023 that the current Development Director Minna Telanne will transfer to other positions outside the Group.





Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO





Additional information

CEO Tapio Tommila, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group's net sales totaled MEUR 136,2.