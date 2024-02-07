Music Event Market Anticipated Growth To Surpass $481.4 Billion By 2031 With 9.7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Music Event Market 2022-2031

Europe region held the major share of the market in 2022

- Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The music event market was valued at $152.20 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $481.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled“Music Event Market By Revenue Source, By Genre, By Type, By Age Group, By Gender: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The rise in music tourism activities across the globe, increase in popularity of musicians and artists worldwide and their surge in international fan base drive the growth of the global music event market. However, dynamic government policies pertaining to data protection hinder the market growth. Moreover, growing internet penetration and rise in the importance of live performances across the globe present new opportunities in the coming years. The rise in demand for live music performances owing to the downfall of recorded music sales in the past few years has significantly contributed to the growth of the global music event market.

The forefront of the music event industry is anticipated to be driven primarily by live music experiences. Prominent organizers of live music events prioritize customer satisfaction and are innovating with mobile applications to enhance accessibility and convenience for attendees. Additionally, they offer bundled packages combining tickets, merchandise, and accommodations to cater to consumer preferences. Furthermore, event organizers are forming partnerships with online ticket providers, recognizing the prevalent use of smartphones among the youth for booking music event tickets.

The sponsorships segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to the risea in number of product launches by various giant corporations and start-ups seeking to increase their brand value and create brand awareness among the youth. Sponsorship is one of the primary sources of any music event that helps the organisers to cover their rising costs of hosting events.

The global music event market is segmented into a revenue source, genre, type, age group, gender, and region. The market is divided into tickets, sponsorships, and others by revenue source. Depending on the genre, it is divided into rock, pop, EDM, and others. Based on type, it is segregated into music festivals, concerts, shows, and others. Depending on the age group, the market is segmented below 20 years, 21 to 40 years, and above 40 years. As per gender, it is segregated into male and female. Region-wise, the music event market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By type, the music event market was dominated by the music concerts segment in 2021. The rise in a number of live music performances across the globe by numerous famous musicians is resulting in the hosting of a vast number of music concerts. According to Live Nation Entertainment, a leading player in the music event market, ticket sales are up by 45%, and the concert pipeline is up by 30% in 2022.

Based on the genre, the pop segment dominated the market, accounting for 32.3% of the music event market share in 2021. The huge popularity of the pop genre among the youth population across the globe has led to significant growth in the market. As per the Music Consumer Insight Report 2018 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), around 64% of the global population typically listens to pop music.

Based on gender, the female segment is expected to register the fastest growth, owing to the rise in women's participation in the entertainment industry. The improving gender ratios in developing nations and rising awareness regarding women's empowerment and freedom have opened opportunities for the female population to participate in music events.

Region-wise, Europe was the leading music event market with the highest revenue in 2021. The presence of well-established infrastructure and connectivity, the number of globally popular music festivals, the rise in music tourism, and the rise in the adoption of digital technologies are the prominent factors that significantly contribute to the growth in Europe's music event market demand.

The key players analyzed in the report are Access Destination Services, LLC, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Basset Events, Inc., BCD Group, Colin Cowie Lifestyle, Carlson, Inc., Eventbrite, Inc., Insomniac Holdings, LLC, Outback Presents, LLC, and Rafanelli Events.

Exploring Growth Opportunities and Demand Trends in the Music Event Industry:

Digital Transformation: The rise of digital platforms has transformed the way music events are experienced. Virtual concerts, livestreaming, and interactive experiences have become increasingly popular, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investing in technology to enhance digital experiences can open up new revenue streams and reach wider audiences globally.

Experiential Events: Attendees seek unique and immersive experiences beyond just watching performances. Incorporating elements like interactive installations, themed environments, and multi-sensory experiences can differentiate events and attract a diverse audience.

Sustainability: There's a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable events. Implementing green initiatives such as reducing waste, using renewable energy sources, and promoting eco-conscious practices can appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and stakeholders.

Diverse Lineups and Genres: Music preferences vary widely among audiences. Offering diverse lineups that cater to different genres, demographics, and cultural backgrounds can attract a broader audience base and foster inclusivity.

Data Analytics: Leveraging data analytics can provide insights into audience preferences, purchasing behaviors, and market trends. Analyzing data from ticket sales, social media engagement, and post-event surveys can help optimize event planning, marketing strategies, and audience engagement efforts.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborating with artists, brands, influencers, and local communities can amplify event reach and credibility. Partnerships can also provide access to resources, expertise, and promotional opportunities, enhancing the overall event experience.

