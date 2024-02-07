VCL Vintners Sets New Turnover Record In 2023 With £18.4M Revenue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VCL Vintners, London's leading whisky cask broker amongst millennial investors toasts its strongest year yet, achieving £18 in revenues in 2023.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VCL Vintners, London's leading whisky cask broker amongst millennial investors today reports its strongest year on record since it started trading 13 years ago. The firm smashed its previous turnover record set the year before of £13 after hitting an incredible £18 in revenues in 2023.In a year dominated by geopolitics and financial instability, the numbers indicate a clear appetite for portfolio diversification, as global markets continue to offer no signs of stability.VCL Vintners saw a massive growth spike directly after the COVID-19 pandemic and is now seeing further sustained growth as whisky investment continues to become a reputable and trusted asset class within investor portfolios.Stuart Thom, Director, and co-founder of VCL Vintners said:“We continue to see a strong appetite for whisky investment that hasn't buckled since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted back in 2022. It's great to see interest in whisky remaining high, and with global legislative changes on the horizon, there will be no shortage of optimism for future years. We remain committed to growing a strong industry where investors feel appreciated and in control of their finances, as demand continues to grow.”Benjamin Lancaster, Director, and co-founder of VCL Vintners said:“As pioneers of the whisky investment industry, we are glad to see it has continued to thrive. We continue to offer investors transparency and clarity on investment, and this is shown through the trust placed in us by our clients. We are excited to see what 2024 has in store as we continue to expand our offering for clients and keep in tune with the wider industry trends.”About VCL VintnersFounded in 2010, VCL Vintners are the pioneers of the spirits investment industry as it's known today. They have a proven history of providing investment-grade spirits for their network of retail and institutional investors, offering investment opportunities that range from new-make spirits to some of the oldest and rarest casks available anywhere in the world. Since their inception, they have amassed assets under management which are currently valued at over £130m.Read more:

