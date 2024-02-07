Fitch Ratings predicts decade-high EM capital flows in 2024

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings, in its most recent Economics Dashboard released on Monday, predicts that emerging market (EM) net capital flows are poised to achieve their highest level in a decade this year.



The surge is attributed to several factors, including the stronger growth of gross domestic product (GDP) in EM compared to developed markets and the anticipation of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.



According to Fitch, this increase in net capital flows is expected to amount to 2.2 percent of GDP in 2024.



The analysis conducted by Fitch primarily focused on trends in net private capital flows to the largest emerging markets, excluding China. These markets include Turkey, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Brazil, Poland, India, Indonesia, as well as Russia.



Fitch's examination reveals that in late 2007, net capital flows to these markets reached a peak of USD408 billion, which was approximately 5 percent of the combined GDP of the nine emerging economies.



The forecasted surge in net capital flows to emerging markets signifies a notable economic trend that reflects the attractiveness of these markets for investors amid changing global economic dynamics.



As these markets demonstrate robust GDP growth rates relative to their developed counterparts and with the potential for monetary policy adjustments in major economies like the United States, investors are increasingly drawn to opportunities in emerging economies. This influx of capital not only reflects investor confidence but also underscores the pivotal role that emerging markets play in shaping the global economic landscape.

