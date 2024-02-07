(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Nestl Professional Elevates F&B Industry Support with the Launch of Customer Engagement Centre in Singapore" data-link=" Professional Elevates F&B Industry Support with the Launch of Customer Engagement Centre in Singapore" class="whatsapp">Shar Equipped with local and global industry insights, it serves as a one-stop destination for discovering comprehensive F&B solutions and fostering collaborative innovations for sustainable success

Nestl Professional Customer Engagement Centre



Farm to Cup Processes : Nestl is involved in every phase of the coffee production chain, starting from the sustainable cultivation, and harvesting of coffee beans on the farm to the eventual preparation of a cup of coffee for consumption.

Smart Coffee Machines : A range of commercial coffee machines come equipped with intelligent features, including programmable settings, connectivity options, and automation to streamline the coffee-roasting and brewing process, reducing manual effort. Some machines are also integrated with data management systems. To track usage data and provide insights on brewing habits, maintenance needs, and coffee consumption trends, these machines integrate intuitive interfaces, including touchscreen displays, making them user-friendly and accessible. Cold Beverage Solutions: A diverse range of branded cold beverage solutions, including powder concentrates, premium liquid concentrates, and Bag in Box format (BIB), to cater to various preferences. Our selection of cold dispensers is designed to be efficient, user-friendly, easy-to-maintain, and dependable. This helps to reduce labor costs by minimizing the time required for preparation, cleaning, and maintenance.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - Nestl Professional, a global leader in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, has unveiled its latest initiative aimed at transforming the way it engages with food-service operators. The newly inaugurated Customer Engagement Centre (CEC) in Singapore is a testament to Nestl's commitment to the F&B and hospitality businesses, positioning itself as a comprehensive solutions provider.The CEC stands out in bringing in-depth industry knowledge, expertise in food services and an extensive F&B and hospitality portfolio. Helmed by Nestl Professional's in-house chef and barista, and alongside association partners, they aim to address key industry challenges while serving the evolving needs of their clientele. These challenges include. The opening of Nestl Professional's new CEC marks a significant shift from selling products to actively contributing to the growth and improvement of F&B and hospitality businesses in Singapore., Country Business Manager, Nestl Professional, affirmed, 'By creating a space that fosters collaboration and innovation, Nestl Professional is poised to play a pivotal role in assisting the F&B industry in Singapore. This strategic initiative aligns with the company's commitment to exceed the expectations of our customers, providing them with the concepts, tools and expertise needed to thrive in a dynamic and competitive market.'The new CEC is designed towhere partners and affiliates can book an appointment for tastings and demonstrations to better understand the myriad of F&B offerings and solutions provided by Nestl Professional. This includeswhere product training, tailored applications, creative menu development, and recipe ideas are offered to meet unique business needs. The Nestl Professional team is thus able to use the CEC as a platform to actively engage customers, offering the convenience of both food and beverage solutions in one location.The CEC is divided intoensuring that facilities for both food and beverage are well accounted for. In the bar area, customers have access to a comprehensive range of beverage machines, making it a total hot and cold beverage solutions provider for various types of F&B establishments. The offerings include soluble tin and spoon preparation, fully automated and semi-automated coffee machines, compact tabletop coffee roasters, and cold machines. This is where exceptional coffee experiences are crafted for everyone, everywhere, with different solutions available. The kitchen is equipped with professional-grade equipment that simulates the operational environment of our customers, ensuring a realistic and immersive experience.Drawing on nearly 150 years of industry expertise and a vast global R&D network, Nestl Professional is committed to delivering branded and customized solutions in Singapore.: The professional kitchen takes center stage, facilitating menu innovation, diversification, and development with Nestl Professional's extensive food products and branded 'Made With' concepts. From stocks and seasonings to plant-based offerings and dessert solutions, the Nestl Professional team develops creative collaborations with businesses like Bob the Baker Boy, Joy Luck Teahouse, and The Hainan Story exemplifying the integration of Nestl products, such as KITKAT and MILO, into inventive food solutions., Founder of Bob the Baker Boy, agreed, 'Partnering with Nestl transformed our cake creations, blending our expertise with their renowned ingredients. Co-branding with a trusted name like KITKAT elevated our products' credibility and appeal, attracting customers eager to experience this familiar favorite in a new, delicious form.': As the global leader in coffee with a rich history and heritage, Nestl continues to evolve its offerings in response to market demand. From instant coffee and coffee sachets, the company also offers fine quality whole roasted coffee beans, commercial coffee machines, in-house roasting solutions (Roastelier), and self-serve solutions, positioning itself to be the total coffee solutions provider.Nestl Professional's comprehensive offerings address various aspects of the beverage industry, meeting the dynamic and evolving needs of consumers, businesses, and specific markets. The focus on environmentally friendly practices like sustainable sourcing and reduced packaging align with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products. Staying abreast of industry trends, Nestl introduces innovative products and features, including new flavors, functional ingredients, and novel preparation methods.Hashtag: #nestleprofessionalsg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Nestl Professional

Nestl Professional, with many years of experience in food and beverages globally, offers branded and customized solutions for out-of-home businesses in Singapore. Their industry knowledge, culinary expertise, and diverse branded portfolio drives success across various sectors, including Business & Industry, Cafs & Bakeries, Institutions & Education, Fast Food Outlets, Catering & Restaurants, Homes & Aged Care, Hotels & Accommodation, Leisure & Entertainment, Petrol & Convenience, Travel & Transport, Vending, and Central & Dark Kitchens. Partner with Nestl Professional to unlock new possibilities and MAKE MORE POSSIBLE for your F&B business. For more information, please visit



.



Nestl Professional