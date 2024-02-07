Infinite Impact Hits #1 On Amazon Best Sellers List

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Infinite Impact, the second book by best-selling author Abdalla Nasr, hits #1 on Amazon

Every leader needs a compass to navigate through modern challenges, faced within an organisation, in turbulent economic environments.

Enter Infinite Impact, a comprehensive playbook that equips leaders with the mindset, tools, and strategies necessary to thrive in the era of swift turnarounds and immediate action.

Infinite Impact provides simple, practical solutions to cultivate high-performing teams, develop a growth mindset, transform cultures, navigate corporate politics, overcome burnout, prioritize wellness, and distinguish leadership with authenticity and empathy.

Abdalla Nasr draws from his vast international experience in guiding top leaders and gaining game-changing insights from some of the largest organizations, in multiple industries. Nasr goes beyond mere theory, offering tangible solutions for the most pressing challenges faced by leaders today.

If you are ready to break free from the shackles of traditional leadership and embark on a journey of Infinite Impact, then this book is your definitive guide. Upskill your role as an agent of change – the corporate world is waiting for its next generation of infinite leaders – will you step up to the challenge?

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The e-book is available directly from the author via his website.

About the Author:

Abdalla Nasr is a certified global trainer in talent assessment and development who has worked across the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the US to hire, assess, and develop talents at different organization levels.

He has received multiple awards for enabling businesses to achieve their goals by developing people and leaders, and building the right organizational culture. He is passionate about health and wellness, finding areas for employees to improve their nutrition, mental, and physical health, which translates into their increased performance and success in the corporate world.

To learn more, visit thecorporateofficial

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industries to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.