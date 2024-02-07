Renowned Dietitian Ankita Gupta Sehgal Empowers Health Through Nutrition Matters In Delhi NCR

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

With 17 years of unwavering dedication to nutrition, Dietitian Ankita Gupta Sehgal continues to be a guiding force in promoting well-being through Nutrition Matters. Celebrating 14 years of service, the clinic stands as a testament to Ms. Sehgal's expertise in delivering personalized nutrition consultations that have positively impacted countless individuals.

Ankita Gupta Sehgal, a distinguished Sports Nutritionist holding a Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Nutrition, BSc in Dietetics/Nutrition, and an MSc in Food and Applied Nutrition, has been at the forefront of providing effective and personalized diet plans.

Nutrition Matters , a longstanding venture of Ankita Gupta Sehgal, caters to the diverse nutritional needs of men, women, children, infants, and pregnant, and breastfeeding women. The clinic provides tailored diet consultations addressing a spectrum of health concerns, from managing Pre-menstrual Pains, PCOD, PCOS, and Pre-Pregnancy/Post Pregnancy to dealing with conditions like Thyroid, Diabetes, Cholesterol, Obesity & Weight Management , and Uric Acid.

Beyond individual consultations, Nutrition Matters actively engages in educational initiatives. The clinic spreads awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy life through webinars, blog posts, celebrity diet insights, and participation in corporate health events.

Services Offered by Nutrition Matters:



Digestive Wellness

Weight Management

Diabetes Management

Healthy Heart Diet

Diet During Pregnancy

Diet for Hypertension

Therapeutic Diet

Cholesterol Management Healthy Hair and Skin Diet

"At Nutrition Matters, our focus is on providing simple, convenient, and flexible diet plans that guarantee long-lasting positive results," says Ankita Gupta Sehgal . The clinic's commitment to empowering individuals with nutritional knowledge remains at the forefront of its mission.

About Ankita Gupta Sehgal

Ankita Gupta Sehgal is a highly accomplished Dietitian and Sports Nutritionist with over 17 years of experience. Holding a Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Nutrition, a BSc in Dietetics/Nutrition, and an MSc in Food and Applied Nutrition, she has dedicated her career to promoting health and well-being through personalized diet consultations.

About Nutrition Matters

Nutrition Matters, founded by Ankita Gupta Sehgal, is a leading diet consultancy clinic in Delhi NCR . With a focus on providing personalized and practical diet plans, Nutrition Matters addresses a wide range of health concerns, empowering individuals to lead healthy and fulfilling lives. The clinic actively engages in educational initiatives to spread awareness about the significance of maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle.