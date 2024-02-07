Israeli Missile Attack Targets Sites In Syria's Homs

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DAMASCUS, Feb 7 (NNN-SANA) – An Israeli missile attack targeted areas in the central province of Homs, after midnight last night, the state TV reported.
The Syrian air defences intercepted and destroyed several missiles, while a few others landed in the Al-Qusayr countryside, resulting in fires in the area.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, nine explosions were heard in Homs and its countryside, as a result of the attack.– NNN-SANA
MENAFN07022024000200011047ID1107820819
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.