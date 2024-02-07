Israeli Missile Attack Targets Sites In Syria's Homs

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Feb 7 (NNN-SANA) – An Israeli missile attack targeted areas in the central province of Homs, after midnight last night, the state TV reported.

The Syrian air defences intercepted and destroyed several missiles, while a few others landed in the Al-Qusayr countryside, resulting in fires in the area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, nine explosions were heard in Homs and its countryside, as a result of the attack.– NNN-SANA