Presidential Elections Start At Azerbaijani Embassy In China

The polling station at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the People's
Republic of China opened at 8 a.m. local time (04:00 a.m. Baku
time) for Azerbaijani citizens to cast their votes in the snap
presidential elections, Azernews reports.
The voting process follows the guidelines set by the
Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Election Code, and
other relevant laws. The precinct is fully equipped with the
necessary resources.
Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 and above, possessing a valid
passport or ID card of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are eligible to
participate in the voting process. Conditions have been created to
ensure voters can express their will freely and independently.
