Presidential Elections Start At Azerbaijani Embassy In China


2/7/2024 3:08:46 AM

The polling station at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the People's Republic of China opened at 8 a.m. local time (04:00 a.m. Baku time) for Azerbaijani citizens to cast their votes in the snap presidential elections, Azernews reports.

The voting process follows the guidelines set by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Election Code, and other relevant laws. The precinct is fully equipped with the necessary resources.

Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 and above, possessing a valid passport or ID card of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are eligible to participate in the voting process. Conditions have been created to ensure voters can express their will freely and independently.

