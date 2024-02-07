Pakistani Observer: I Expect Elections To Be Free, Fair, And Transparent

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Director of Pakistan's Centre for Political Studies, political scientist Ahsan Hamid Durrani, who came to Azerbaijan to observe the early elections held on February 7, said he noticed great enthusiasm among the people, Azernews reports.

The Pakistani observer said Azerbaijan has strong and neutral institutions, especially the Election Commission, which is responsible for conducting these elections.

"As an observer, I expect the elections to be free, fair, and transparent. The fact that the CEC has invited international observers shows that the integrity of the elections will be protected. As an observer, I visit various polling stations to assess the voting and counting process. I am confident that these elections will strengthen democracy and democratic institutions of Azerbaijan," he said.

Durrani emphasised that this time, presidential elections will be held for the first time in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

"This will be an important page in the history of Azerbaijan. The population of the liberated regions will also be able to take advantage of the opportunities of democracy. Holding presidential elections in these regions is commendable and should be assessed positively."