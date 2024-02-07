Pakistani Observer: I Expect Elections To Be Free, Fair, And Transparent

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Director of Pakistan's Centre for Political Studies, political
scientist Ahsan Hamid Durrani, who came to Azerbaijan to observe
the early elections held on February 7, said he noticed great
enthusiasm among the people, Azernews reports.
The Pakistani observer said Azerbaijan has strong and neutral
institutions, especially the Election Commission, which is
responsible for conducting these elections.
"As an observer, I expect the elections to be free, fair, and
transparent. The fact that the CEC has invited international
observers shows that the integrity of the elections will be
protected. As an observer, I visit various polling stations to
assess the voting and counting process. I am confident that these
elections will strengthen democracy and democratic institutions of
Azerbaijan," he said.
Durrani emphasised that this time, presidential elections will
be held for the first time in the territories liberated from
Armenian occupation.
"This will be an important page in the history of Azerbaijan.
The population of the liberated regions will also be able to take
advantage of the opportunities of democracy. Holding presidential
elections in these regions is commendable and should be assessed
positively."
MENAFN07022024000195011045ID1107820814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.