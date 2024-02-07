Man Injured In Russian Attack On Mykolaiv Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv, a man who was injured in morning shelling died in hospital.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, the man who was hospitalized after the shelling died in intensive care. He suffered mine and blast and craniocerebral injuries," the post reads.

One injured as enemy attackswith drones, missiles

As reported, about 20 residential buildings were damaged in Russian shelling of Mykolaiv region on Wednesday morning, February 7. One person was reportedly injured.