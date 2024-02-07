Six People Injured In Missile Attack On Kyiv Klitschko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least six people have been injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of February 7.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"In total, six people have been injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. Three - in Dniprovskyi district, two of them were hospitalized. And three from Holosiivskyi district were taken to the hospital," he said.
According to Klitschko, emergency services are now working in Holosiivskyi district. They are extinguishing fires on several floors of an 18-storey building.
Russian missile attack: Fire breaks out at apartment building in Kyiv
Rescuers are also extinguishing a fire in a service station building.
In Dniprovskyi district, missile debris damaged high-voltage lines, the mayor added.
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of February 7, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces were operating in Kyiv and other cities.
