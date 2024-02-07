               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brink After Massive Missile Attack: Ukraine Needs U.S. Security Assistance Now


2/7/2024 3:08:20 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink commented on today's Russian missile attack on Ukraine and called on her government to provide the necessary assistance.

She said this in a post on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Now in Kyiv and around the country, men, women, and children awoke to another massive Russian missile and drone attack. We rely on Ukraine's air defense - and its heroic air defenders - to protect us all. There is no time to lose. Ukraine needs our security assistance now,” Brink stressed.

Read also: Six people injured in missile attack on Kyiv – Klitschko

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of February 7, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces were operating in Kyiv and other cities.

MENAFN07022024000193011044ID1107820809

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search