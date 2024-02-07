Brink After Massive Missile Attack: Ukraine Needs U.S. Security Assistance Now

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink commented on today's Russian missile attack on Ukraine and called on her government to provide the necessary assistance.

She said this in a post on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Now in Kyiv and around the country, men, women, and children awoke to another massive Russian missile and drone attack. We rely on Ukraine's air defense - and its heroic air defenders - to protect us all. There is no time to lose. Ukraine needs our security assistance now,” Brink stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of February 7, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces were operating in Kyiv and other cities.